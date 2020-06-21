The Royals Released Adorable New Family Photos Of Prince William And His Kids

The photos, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, were released to mark Father's Day and the Duke's birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

It could be a scene of any young father wrestling with his kids in the grass, but there's just one big difference: the photo features two future kings. The British royal family on Sunday released a series of new photos of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, showing him playing in a garden with his young kids. Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 2, can be seen squealing with joy as they tumble with their dad.

The Duchess of Cambridge / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

Like most pictures released by the royals of the young family, the photos were taken by their mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. In addition to being Father's Day in the UK and US, Sunday also marks Prince William's 38th birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

Kensington Palace provided no details on where the photos were taken, only that they were snapped earlier this month. But Prince William does appear to be wearing the same outfit he wore when he visited a baker on Friday in the town of King's Lynn in Norfolk, not far from the royal estate of Sandringham. While at the baker, the Duke spoke with staff about the impact of the coronavirus on their small-business. Catherine also paid a visit to a nearby gardening centre to learn about their safety protocols amid the pandemic. It was the first public royal engagement by the pair since lockdown began.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members. The Duchess heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely.