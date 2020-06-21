The Royals Released Adorable New Family Photos Of Prince William And His Kids
The photos, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, were released to mark Father's Day and the Duke's birthday.
It could be a scene of any young father wrestling with his kids in the grass, but there's just one big difference: the photo features two future kings.
The British royal family on Sunday released a series of new photos of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, showing him playing in a garden with his young kids.
Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 2, can be seen squealing with joy as they tumble with their dad.
Like most pictures released by the royals of the young family, the photos were taken by their mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.
In addition to being Father's Day in the UK and US, Sunday also marks Prince William's 38th birthday.
Kensington Palace provided no details on where the photos were taken, only that they were snapped earlier this month.
But Prince William does appear to be wearing the same outfit he wore when he visited a baker on Friday in the town of King's Lynn in Norfolk, not far from the royal estate of Sandringham.
While at the baker, the Duke spoke with staff about the impact of the coronavirus on their small-business.
Catherine also paid a visit to a nearby gardening centre to learn about their safety protocols amid the pandemic.
It was the first public royal engagement by the pair since lockdown began.
William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday sent a message of good luck to businesses that are tentatively reopening amid the pandemic across the UK and around the world.
"At a time of great difficulty for many, it is heart-warming to see the civic response and generosity of so many businesses, small and large, to the challenges posed, whether supporting the health sector or vulnerable communities," she said.
"I wish all businesses every success in their endeavours in the weeks and months ahead."
