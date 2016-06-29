This Proposal At Pride Is The Most Wonderfully Gay Thing You'll Ever See I was not prepared for this much joy. Twitter

This is Michael Richman and John Rabbia. John Rabbia





The couple, both of whom practiced competitive flag-twirling when they were younger, met at New York Pride three years ago when they joined a parade group of flag dancers called — yep — The Flaggots. John Rabbia

After two years in a long-distance relationship, Rabbia moved to NYC from upstate New York last year and immediately knew he wanted to marry the love of his life — so he began planning the perfect proposal. John Rabbia

So, at New York Pride on Sunday, as the pair performed, little did Richman know that his partner had enlisted their flag-twirling friends to create one hell of a festive proposal. View this video on YouTube Facebook: video.php

As the poppy beats of Jesse Glynne's "Hold My Hand" blared, the dancers tossed and twirled their rainbow flags in sync before the parade float judges. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Bill Horton / Via Facebook: billbow1

The spinning colors were mesmerizing. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

"The routine itself, there was so much to keep track of and you don't want to look like a fool," Rabbia told BuzzFeed News. "I almost had to not think about the fact that I was about to propose because I didn't want to screw up." But unbeknownst to Richman, the dancers had secretly rehearsed a separate version of their routine. So, as the dancing ended, a friend feigned a sprained ankle to distract Richman while Rabbia strolled down to his partner through a sea of fluttering rainbows.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Bill Horton / Via John Rabbia

Rabbia then got down on one knee and popped the question. Kristin Rabbia Platt / Via youtube.com

"Michael was like, 'Are you kidding me?!' He was sobbing," Rabbia said. John Rabbia

This guy was having the appropriate reaction. 😭 Kristin Rabbia Platt / Via youtube.com

Everyone then rushed the pair to hug and congratulate them. Bill Horton / Via Facebook: billbow1

After the proposal, the dancers still had to complete the rest of the parade route. The newly engaged couple continued on the march, but in some more appropriate tank tops. John Rabbia

Video of the proposal has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook. "It's absolutely crazy," Rabbia said. "There are relatives that my parents couldn't even get to. They're finding out from the video, not from us, because it went viral so quickly." View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php



"I'm so incredibly steamrolled with love! And I'm crying left and right uncontrollably out of joy!" Michael Richman wrote on Facebook. "I cried when I woke up, I cried rewatching the proposal video, I cried alone in the shower!" Rabbia said he thinks the reason the video is warming so many hearts is because of the recent tragedy the LGBT community suffered in Orlando. "The Orlando tragedy was so heartbreaking and everyone in the community was so upset and devastated," he said. "It's nice there's a ray of sunshine at the end. There are new beginnings and our community is resilient. Maybe it gives people something to latch onto." "There is hope," he said.

Congrats, guys! May your flags continue to flutter.. 🌈🚩 Bill Horton / Via Facebook: billbow1