The $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has A Winner And It’s Me

Tuesday has been a BIG DAY for our beloved country.

In addition to the midterm elections, lottery officials have announced the winning numbers for the HISTORIC $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The lottery DEEP STATE wants you to believe that there was just one winning ticket sold at a gas station in Altadena, California. But that is FAKE NEWS.

Frankly, I did win this jackpot.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that the two tickets I bought were not successful.

Do you really believe the SLEEPY Southern California town of Altadena got more winning lottery tickets than me?

For purposes of national and lottery security, the results of this drawing must be IMMEDIATELY VACATED and my victory RECOGNIZED.

How can you certify a lottery drawing when the results are verifiably WRONG?

I am calling on all supporters of your FAVORITE BUZZFEED WRITER to FIGHT LIKE HELL.

These are the things that happen when a SACRED landslide lottery win is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from a deserving player!

RIGGED DRAWING. WE WILL WIN!