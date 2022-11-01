Yes, The Powerball Jackpot Is $1.5 Billion, But Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy A Ticket

$1.5 billion!!!

Just three months after the Mega Millions jackpot soared to $1.34 billion before being scooped up by a single winning ticket in Illinois, the Powerball prize is also now at an astonishing level.

After no winners for Wednesday night's drawing (where the lucky numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with a red powerball of 23), the jackpot has ballooned again from $1.2 billion to at least $1.5 billion.

That will make it the third-largest ever in US history, but it's probable that that figure will climb even higher as more people race to buy tickets before Saturday night's drawing.

(Of course, that sum is if you choose to take the winnings as an annuity over 30 years. If you want the all-cash option, you'll get about $746 million before tax.)

Still, while it may seem tempting to buy a ticket, here are some compelling reasons why you should not play the lottery.

1. You won't win.