A Shooting At A Synagogue Near San Diego Has Left One Dead And Multiple People Injured

A 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, near San Diego, on Saturday left one woman dead and three other people injured, according to authorities.

Gunfire rang out at the Chabad of Poway shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when a man armed with an "AR-type assault weapon," opened fire, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore told reporters. Saturday is Shabbat, or the Jewish Sabbath, and the synagogue was scheduled to be holding services, according to its website. On Facebook, the Chabad had advertised a Passover Holiday Celebration scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday.

"As you can imagine it was an extremely chaotic scene with people running everywhere when we got here," Sheriff Sgt. Aaron Meleen told reporters.

Four people were injured in the shooting, Gore said: a young girl, two adult men, and an older woman. All were taken to Palomar Medical Center, where the woman died of her injuries.

An off-duty border patrol agent fired shots at the suspect's car as he fled the scene, Sheriff Gore said, but did not injure him.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the suspect called authorities to let them know he'd been involved in the shooting and provide his location. The suspect, described only as a 19-year-old white man from San Diego, then pulled his car over and was arrested by a police canine officer who had been on route to the scene.

"[The officer] clearly saw a rifle sitting on the front passenger seat of the suspect's vehicle," Nisleit said.



Mayor Steve Vaus described the incident as a hate crime. "All of the faith communities here are like family," he said in a phone interview on MSNBC. "Just a week ago we had an interfaith gathering to find common ground. So for this to happen only a week later, at the end of the passover, only a week after Easter, is horrific."



Nisleit said his officers were also assisting in the incident and would provide extra security at places of worship.



Federal agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene.

