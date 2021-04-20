What Minneapolis Police First Said About George Floyd Vs. What The Jury Found Derek Chauvin Did

In the hours after George Floyd was murdered on May 25 last year, Minneapolis police made their first comments about his death.

The announcement did not mention former officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

It did not mention the fact that this use of force went against department training.

It did not mention Floyd gasping for air and telling the officers he couldn't breathe.

It did not mention the pleas of horrified bystanders — some of them children — begging the police to relent.

It did not mention that as Floyd was squeezed between the weight of Chauvin's knee and the street's asphalt, he tried everything he could — using even his fingers, knuckles, and shoulder muscles — to take in oxygen.

It did not mention that in his final moments, Floyd called out for his mother — his “mama” — who had died two years earlier.

Instead, the brief announcement of 201 words said only that a man had died "after" a "medical incident during police interaction" and stressed that police had not used any weapons.

"Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress," read the police statement. "Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later."