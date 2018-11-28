Two Florida Men Allegedly Stabbed Their Ex-Roommate To Death Because They Thought He Stole Their Playstation 4

Two Florida men allegedly stabbed their former roommate to death on Monday night because they suspected him of stealing their Playstation 4, authorities said.

Jake Bilotta, 22, and Ian McClurg, 21, are facing first-degree murder charges, accused of luring Josh Sosa to their house north of Orlando because they believed he was behind a robbery in the home a few days before.



"That really aggravated Jake, and Jake and Ian had made plans to try to get him lured back over,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters on Tuesday.

Sosa had lived at the home for just two weeks until his roommates kicked him out.



Lemma said the pair were texting with Sosa under the guise of going to a party together.

"Jake met the individual armed with a seven-inch chef's knife — a very aggressive blade, seven-inch steak knife — got him inside the house, and stabbed the decedent multiple times," the sheriff said.