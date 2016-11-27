These Photos From A Chinese Factory Are Haunting

Photojournalist Kevin Frayer traveled to Mongolia with Getty Images and captured some haunting pictures.

Like the other 160-plus signatories of the Paris climate agreement, China has pledged to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in the years ahead as part of a global goal of halting rising temperatures.

"Our response to climate change bears on the future of our people and the wellbeing of mankind," Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

As the world's biggest polluter, China faces an extraordinary challenge in reducing its emissions — one made all the more difficult because of the countless high-polluting factories scattered across the country.

Authorities have moved to shut down many of the worst-offending factories, but some factory owners simply pay informal "fines" to local authorities before re-opening.

