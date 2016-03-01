BuzzFeed News

This Politician Tweeted A Weird Picture Of His Hand And Started This Whole Big Thing

You've got to hand it to the governor of Wisconsin.

By David Mack

Posted on March 1, 2016, at 4:46 p.m. ET

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has had a lot of time on his hands since he stopped running for president in September.

Maybe that explains why on Tuesday he tweeted this weird thing...

Photo of my hand before signing 58 bills into law today:
Governor Walker @GovWalker

Photo of my hand before signing 58 bills into law today:

He was most likely sub-tweeting Donald Trump, who's had some nasty things said about the apparently freakishly small size of his hands.

Twitter being Twitter, the inevitable soon happened. Some people were all 👍

.@GovWalker Here's a photo of my hand giving you a thumbs up, thanking you for a photo of your hand.
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

.@GovWalker Here's a photo of my hand giving you a thumbs up, thanking you for a photo of your hand.

But other people were all 👆

@GovWalker Photo of my hand every time I hear your name or see your photo.
Jim White @JimWhiteGNV

@GovWalker Photo of my hand every time I hear your name or see your photo.

But that's fairly tame compared to this one from comedian Rob Delaney...

I just fucked a similar looking one. https://t.co/BM8F9frQyu
rob delaney @robdelaney

I just fucked a similar looking one. https://t.co/BM8F9frQyu

This guy was embarrassed for everyone...

Photo of my hand before doing a major facepalm. @GovWalker
Charles Johnson @Green_Footballs

Photo of my hand before doing a major facepalm. @GovWalker

But this girl was loving it...

Photo of my hand as I read people's tweets about their hands
Jessie Opoien @jessieopie

Photo of my hand as I read people's tweets about their hands

There were wooden hands...

Photo of my hand getting ready to punch things with a wooden hand
Jenn! @jenngidman

Photo of my hand getting ready to punch things with a wooden hand

Paper hands...

Photo of my hand after hours of photoshop
PAT CARTΞLLI @patcartelli

Photo of my hand after hours of photoshop

Scissor hands...

Photo of my hand trying to stop his Twitter trend
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

Photo of my hand trying to stop his Twitter trend

And other hands...

As a bridge player, I'm obliged today to tweet a photo of my hand.
Arthur David Olson @dashdashado

As a bridge player, I'm obliged today to tweet a photo of my hand.

You'd think this guy didn't enjoy the meme at all...

Photo of my hand as I unfollow Scott Walker
Eliot Nelson @eliotnelson

Photo of my hand as I unfollow Scott Walker

But his hand was the actually the most meta of all the hands...

Photo of my hand as I check how many RTs my last tweet got
Eliot Nelson @eliotnelson

Photo of my hand as I check how many RTs my last tweet got

Well, almost.

Photo of my hand that I'm going to include in a @BuzzFeed post about this whole stupid photo of my hand thing.
David Mack @davidmackau

Photo of my hand that I'm going to include in a @BuzzFeed post about this whole stupid photo of my hand thing.

Bye. 👋👋👋

