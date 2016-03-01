This Politician Tweeted A Weird Picture Of His Hand And Started This Whole Big Thing
You've got to hand it to the governor of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has had a lot of time on his hands since he stopped running for president in September.
Maybe that explains why on Tuesday he tweeted this weird thing...
He was most likely sub-tweeting Donald Trump, who's had some nasty things said about the apparently freakishly small size of his hands.
Twitter being Twitter, the inevitable soon happened. Some people were all 👍
ADVERTISEMENT
But other people were all 👆
But that's fairly tame compared to this one from comedian Rob Delaney...
This guy was embarrassed for everyone...
But this girl was loving it...
ADVERTISEMENT
There were wooden hands...
Paper hands...
Scissor hands...
And other hands...
ADVERTISEMENT
You'd think this guy didn't enjoy the meme at all...
But his hand was the actually the most meta of all the hands...
Well, almost.
Bye. 👋👋👋
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.