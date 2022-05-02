An Ex-Cop Has Been Charged With Murder For Fatally Shooting A 12-Year-Old Boy In The Back

Police had originally said in March that Siderio was holding a gun as he ran away, before Mendoza then shot him in the upper right back.

But Krasner offered a different version of events on Monday that he said was based on video and other evidence unseen by the public but shown to a grand jury.

He said Mendoza had begun a "tactically unsound foot chase" and then fired his gun after the 12-year-old had discarded his weapon some 40 feet before.



"Forty feet is a long way," Krasner said. "It is certain that Thomas Siderio had stopped running and that he was possibly surrendering."

Krasner said Siderio was face down on the sidewalk in a position similar to a push-up when the officer shot him.

Mendoza's non-hesitant approach to the child also suggested he knew Siderio was no longer armed, Krasner said.



Additionally, after shooting Siderio, Mendoza also immediately told another officer the child had thrown the gun away.

"Thus when Officer Mendoza fired the third and fatal shot, he knew that 12-year-old, 5-foot-tall, 111-pound Thomas Siderio no longer had a gun and no ability to harm him, but he fired a shot nonetheless through his back that killed him," Krasner said.

Mendoza had also made untruthful statements during the investigation about where he was when he fired the fatal shot, Krasner said. "That can be interpreted to indicate guilty knowledge, a sense that you need to cover something up because you know that what you did was illegal," he added.

The officer was subsequently fired from the police department.

Court records show he is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which did not immediately return a request for comment.



Krasner said that the video of the shooting may be shown to the public after the presiding judge grants permission.

"I find this very disturbing and very difficult to watch," he said of the video.