Pete Buttigieg — And Beto O'Rourke — Hit Back At Anti-Gay Protesters

Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay Indiana mayor vying for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, was heckled several times at a Dallas event on Friday night by anti-gay religious protesters who have been following him on the campaign trail.

But the protesters were soon condemned by Buttigieg's competitor, Texan Beto O'Rourke.

Speaking at the Dallas County Democratic Party dinner, Buttigieg was interrupted on at least four occasions by hecklers, according to CNN reporter DJ Judd, who covered the event. (The local CBS affiliate said there were a total of five protesters within 10 minutes).

"One yelled 'Marriage is between a man and a woman!' Another yelled 'Repent!'" Judd tweeted.

Buttigieg responded by saying the protesters made him recall his military service. (He served for seven months in Afghanistan in 2014 as part of the US Navy Reserves while he was mayor of South Bend.)

"That moment when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan for the purpose of defending that gentleman's freedom of speech," he told the crowd.

Judd also tweeted footage of one woman attempting to shout about abortion — "What about the babies?" — as the crowd clapped in unison to drown her out.

