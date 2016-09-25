People Think This One Photo Sums Up Campaigning in 2016

BuzzFeed News

So many selfies.

By David Mack

Posted on September 25, 2016, at 5:29 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton held a rally at a youth center in Orlando, where she outlined plans to get more Americans with disabilities working.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

She also spoke to people in an overflow area who couldn't fit in the room where the rally was.

Matt Rourke / AP

That's where her campaign photographer took this incredible photo.

Barbara Kinney for Hillary for America

Here's what campaigning looks like in the smartphone era: a sea of endless selfies.

Barbara Kinney for Hillary for America
When a Clinton staffer uploaded the photo to Twitter on Sunday, it immediately went viral.

2016, ya'll.
Victor Ng @victomato

2016, ya'll.

Some saw the picture as symbolic of the entire country in 2016.

Twitter: @PoliticsQNA
twitter.com

Others thought it was actually kinda sweet.

Twitter: @victomato
Of course, the picture also lent itself to some jokes.

Twitter: @victomato

Especially from people wondering if everyone was actually taking a photo of someone else...

Twitter: @tipshade

Or wondering what Donald Trump might make of the snap.

Twitter: @ezradf

Both candidates have spent a lot of time posing for selfies through the 2016 campaign.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Clinton has previously said selfies have changed campaigning in 2016 because she can't as easily do meet-and-greets with large crowds without being overwhelmed by photo requests.

"It's turned into the thing," Clinton told Ellen DeGeneres in January. "It used to be, you know, when I campaigned, not just for my husband, but for other people as well, and even back in the '08 campaign, you would finish an event and you would shake hands."

She said she missed hearing personal stories from voters, many of whom just decide to ask for a selfie instead.

In an interview with Esquire, she even described the phenomenon as "the tyranny of the selfie."

But Clinton shouldn't worry too much. As one eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out, there was at least one dude in Orlando facing the front — even if he was holding a camera.

Twitter: @zuzanesca
