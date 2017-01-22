BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Toddler Made Her Own Sign For The Women's March And It's Too Cute

news / viral

This Toddler Made Her Own Sign For The Women's March And It's Too Cute

"I don't always know what she's saying, but she always speaks her mind," the girl's mom told BuzzFeed News.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2017, at 3:44 p.m. ET

Women marched on Washington, DC, and cities around the world on Saturday to protest against President Donald Trump and stand up for women's rights.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Among the demonstrations was this protest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @xamandaelaine

That's where mom Jenny Sowry, her husband Sam, and their two kids headed to make their voices heard.

&quot;I felt like I needed to physically do something so I could come to terms emotionally with what is happening,&quot; Sowry told BuzzFeed News of her decision to march.She also felt it was important that her children accompany her to the demonstration, so they grow up knowing the importance of standing up for your beliefs.&quot;They can make their own choices, but I want them to know they can speak up for what they believe in, and I think it&#x27;s important for them to see people doing that,&quot; she said. (Sowry asked that her children&#x27;s names not be used for this story.)
Jenny Sowry

"I felt like I needed to physically do something so I could come to terms emotionally with what is happening," Sowry told BuzzFeed News of her decision to march.

She also felt it was important that her children accompany her to the demonstration, so they grow up knowing the importance of standing up for your beliefs.

"They can make their own choices, but I want them to know they can speak up for what they believe in, and I think it's important for them to see people doing that," she said. (Sowry asked that her children's names not be used for this story.)

Sowry talked with her 9-year-old son about the march and, inspired by watching the movie Selma, he decided to make a sign reading, "All people are equal."

ADVERTISEMENT

But then she turned around and saw that her 22-month-old daughter had been making a sign of her own. "She had been watching us make our signs and she had grabbed the markers and she had gone to town on it," Sowry said. "She obviously had something to say and she did it herself."

Jennifer Sowry

At the march on Saturday, Sowry snapped this picture of her daughter proudly holding up her sign.

She uploaded it to Facebook with the caption, &quot;#inherownwords #shespeaksforherself.&quot;
Jenny Sowry

She uploaded it to Facebook with the caption, "#inherownwords #shespeaksforherself."

Shawn Lent, Sowry's former colleague and Facebook friend, then shared the picture herself, and it soon went massively viral.

"When I saw my friend's daughter have the space to express herself and not have a statement forced upon her, I though that is exactly the sort of demonstration we need," Lent told BuzzFeed News. "Fresh, original, artistic."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

"When I saw my friend's daughter have the space to express herself and not have a statement forced upon her, I though that is exactly the sort of demonstration we need," Lent told BuzzFeed News. "Fresh, original, artistic."

The picture was too cute for some. "My uterus!" wrote this woman.

My uterus! 😍😍😍
Miss Nikke @nikkealexis

My uterus! 😍😍😍

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"The cuteness," wrote another.

The cuteness. Photo by Jenny Sowry. #WhyIMarched #WomensMarch #womensrights #womensrightsarehumanrights
Alvin Irby @AlvinIrby

The cuteness. Photo by Jenny Sowry. #WhyIMarched #WomensMarch #womensrights #womensrightsarehumanrights

Reply Retweet Favorite

#WokeBaby was born...

I feel like #WokeBaby just gave us something powerful here but our third eye ain't ready for the truth
meh. @mumbles_j

I feel like #WokeBaby just gave us something powerful here but our third eye ain't ready for the truth

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many others found the picture inspiring.

Freedom of expression. #WomensMarch @MonsterMermaids @foxglovelane @anniewestdotcom @catherine_mayer Credit Jenny S… https://t.co/8EQXUU9Hlp
Felicity Hayes-McCoy @fhayesmccoy

Freedom of expression. #WomensMarch @MonsterMermaids @foxglovelane @anniewestdotcom @catherine_mayer Credit Jenny S… https://t.co/8EQXUU9Hlp

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My favorite photo."

My favorite photo I saw online from #WomensMarch. Zoom in on the sign
Dolores Briseno @mofodolo

My favorite photo I saw online from #WomensMarch. Zoom in on the sign

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Me too, little buddy."

me too, little buddy (photo by Jenny Sowry)
Nate Ming @NateMing

me too, little buddy (photo by Jenny Sowry)

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The word that keeps coming back to me is 'hope,'" Sowry said of the viral response to the photo. "It makes people hopeful that there is already a little one who is already speaking her mind."

"I don't always know what she's saying, but she always speaks her mind," Sowry said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT