This Toddler Made Her Own Sign For The Women's March And It's Too Cute

Jenny Sowry

"I felt like I needed to physically do something so I could come to terms emotionally with what is happening," Sowry told BuzzFeed News of her decision to march.

She also felt it was important that her children accompany her to the demonstration, so they grow up knowing the importance of standing up for your beliefs.

"They can make their own choices, but I want them to know they can speak up for what they believe in, and I think it's important for them to see people doing that," she said. (Sowry asked that her children's names not be used for this story.)