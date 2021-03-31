Trans Troops Can Now Serve Freely And Get Gender-Affirming Medical Care

Alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on Jan. 25, 2021, overturning a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Pentagon officials announced new guidelines Wednesday allowing transgender people to enlist and serve freely in the US military, as well as receive gender-affirming medical care.

The new policies effectively sweep away some of the last vestiges of the Trump administration's ban on transgender troops serving openly.

John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wanted the military to recruit the best possible service members, regardless of their gender identity, and to reflect the diversity of the country it defends.

"We proudly recognize transgender and gender nonconforming people and their continuing struggle for a life of equality and dignity," Kirby told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday, which is International Transgender Day of Visibility.

In January, President Joe Biden signed two executive orders that reversed his predecessor's ban and directed the Pentagon to determine new, detailed guidelines.

Kirby said the new guidelines, which will go into effect in 30 days, prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, allow people to enlist under the gender with which they identify, protect the privacy of trans troops, and provide a path for trans service members to seek medical treatment for their transition.

Former president Donald Trump had previously justified his ban by saying that transgender people would leave the military “burdened with medical costs and disruption."

But Stephanie Miller, Pentagon director of military accession policy, told reporters she expected the healthcare costs to run a "handful of a million dollars per year."



"We're not anticipating with these changes of policy that there's going to be a significant impact in terms of cost," Miller said.

Miller said there were currently 2,200 active duty members who have received a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, but not all transgender people have received a diagnosis.

