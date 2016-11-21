Pennsylvania Gov. Vetoes Bill Banning Identification Of Cops Involved In Shootings

Gov. Tom Wolf said he refused to sign the bill in part because it would allow "transparency to be criminalized."

Pennsylvania's governor on Monday vetoed a bill that would have banned officials from identifying police officers involved in shootings unless they are ultimately charged with a crime.

House Bill 1538 would have outlawed the identification of law enforcement officers being investigated for discharging a firearm or using force that resulted in the death or injury of a person. Any identifying information would only be allowed to be released if the officer is charged with a crime after the official investigation concludes. Anyone who violated the proposed law could have been criminally charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

The bill, which attracted bipartisan support among state lawmakers, had the backing of the Philadelphia police union. “We’re just asking to put a lid on the boiling pot until things calm down, especially if it’s an investigation that could lead to protests in the community,” union president John McNesby told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Sept. 2015.

But civil liberties groups implored the governor to veto the bill, which was passed by state legislators last month.

"This bill is the antithesis of transparency and is apparent backlash to a social change movement that is asking for fairness from the police," said Reginald T. Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Philadelphia, in a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month.