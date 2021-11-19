Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Disappeared After Accusing A Top Official Of Sexual Assault, And Outrage Is Continuing Over China’s Explanation

The message was only online for a few minutes, but its shock waves have reverberated around the world.



“I was so scared that afternoon,” tennis player Peng Shuai wrote in her Nov. 2 message on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. “I never gave consent, crying the entire time.”

Peng, a former world No. 1–ranked doubles player who has won championships at Wimbledon and the French Open, said she was sexually assaulted by one of the Chinese Communist Party’s most prominent people: Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China and previous member of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee.

The 35-year-old tennis star said Zhang, 75, had raped her several years ago. They later had an on-again, off-again consensual relationship, she said.

“I feel like a walking corpse,” Peng wrote.

Her allegation of sexual assault — which, as Peng acknowledged in her post, has not been independently corroborated by others — was the first to be raised publicly against someone who had been so senior in China’s government.

The post was swiftly taken down by Chinese censors, with even searches for her name blocked in China.

She has not been seen in public since.

The disappearance of one of China’s top athletes just months before the country is due to host the Winter Olympics has again shone a light on the country’s brutal authoritarianism and repressive human rights record.