Peloton Said HBO Never Told It How Its Bike Would Be Used In "And Just Like That"

HBO Max

Thursday saw the release of the first episode of And Just Like That..., the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City, and fans were in for a, well, Big surprise. (Stop reading now if you don't want to know what happens.) When Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is pressured into attending the piano recital of one of Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) children, she leaves her husband Big/John (Chris Noth) at home for a night exercising on his Peloton, the exercise bike that became wildly popular during the pandemic. He even has a favorite instructor, a Barcelona-born woman named Allegra (played by real Peloton instructor Jess King). "Tell that whore Allegra I said bye," Carrie jokes as she leaves the apartment. Those turn out to be her final words to her husband.

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Yes, Big suffers a heart attack after a particularly intense workout. Carrie comes home from the concert to find him collapsed in the bathroom with the shower running. He dies in her arms.

The twist, which will ostensibly allow this new show to explore a whole new chapter in Carrie's dating life, stunned viewers. Vulture even called it "the worst Peloton ad ever."

Mr. Big deserved better than death by Peloton #AndJustLikeThat Twitter: @lalienac

idk who at peloton made sjp or michael patrick king mad, but clearly ... Twitter: @alex_abads

THEY KILLED BIG? ON THE PELOTON? Twitter: @heyimmickeyhey