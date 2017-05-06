Paul Ryan's Spokeswoman Made An Incredibly Misleading Claim About The Republican Health Care Bill

March 13 review of the bill by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found the AHCA would result in14 million fewer people with insurance by next year and 24 million by 2026 compared to Obamacare.

A second CBO review on March 23, after the first minor "manager's amendments" were made, found the same figures for the uninsured.

There has been no review since then, despite the two other rounds of amendments to the bill — including the changes to please the conservatives, which could enable states to allow insurance companies to raise prices on people with pre-existing conditions.