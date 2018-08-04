Patrick Stewart Is Coming Back As Jean-Luc Picard In A New "Star Trek" Series

Alex Kurtzman, the showrunner behind the Star Trek: Discovery series currently airing on CBS All Access, announced the news at a fan convention in Las Vegas on Saturday, bringing out Stewart to a thrilled audience.

More than 20 years after Star Trek: The Next Generation ended, the new show will focus on the "next chapter" in the life of the beloved captain of the starship Enterprise.

Patrick Stewart is going to reprise the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new series of Star Trek set to air on CBS All Access, the network announced Saturday.

Holy fucking rings of betazed!!! @SirPatStew has just entered the stage with Alex Kurtzman to announce the next #StarTrek Series!!!! We are overwhelmed!!! Great Joy and gratitude!! Please stand by.... #stlv https://t.co/dVdZygWqNG

"For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here," Kurtzman said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "We can’t wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honor generations both new and old."

On Twitter, Stewart said, "It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him."

He also posted a longer statement, saying he hoped Picard could shine some light in "these often very dark times":