"Parasite" Director Bong Joon-Ho's Interpreter, Sharon Choi, Has A Huge Online Fandom

Sharon Choi is an aspiring filmmaker who has a legion of fans online thanks to her work translating this awards season for Bong Joon-ho.

By David Mack

Posted on February 10, 2020, at 3:49 p.m. ET

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho was on stage a lot during Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony thanks to his acclaimed film Parasite making history and winning four Oscars.

That also meant viewers watching at home saw a lot of a young woman on stage with him: his interpreter Sharon Choi.

How about a hand for Sharon Choi, the interpreter who's been just as excellent in speaking for Bong Joon-ho this awards season! #Oscars https://t.co/aHOAQK3Y8T

Choi — who, according to the Guardian, is a 25-year-old Korean-American living in Seoul — has been a staple during the awards season as the Parasite squad slowly conquered Hollywood.

"I'm just a huge fan of this film and all the filmmakers. So it's been great," she told the Hollywood Reporter last month.

She's been working with Bong since May, when the film won the top prize at the Cannes film festival, according to the Korea Herald.

Bong's jokes and speeches have charmed fans and industry figures alike, but many have praised Choi for her nuanced and careful interpretation and delivery of his remarks.

"I'm always super anxious," she told the Hollywood Reporter of appearing on stage before some of the biggest stars on earth.

"She has a big fandom," the director told the same outlet. "She's perfect and we all depend on her."

Indeed, Choi was the subject of a ton of internet love during Sunday's show.

Turns out Sharon Choi was the host of this year’s Oscars.

parasite translator sharon choi i am free and available to hang out on thursday

Every time we get to see Sharon Choi, translator for Bong Joon-ho #oscars

Congrats, Bong Joon-Ho (and Sharon Choi)! #Oscars

I will not rest until Sharon Choi receives an Honorary Oscar #Oscars

Lulu Wang, the writer and director of The Farewell, and Henry Golding, star of Crazy Rich Asians, are among her fans.

Sharon Choi for president 🙌🏼❤️

DIRECTOR BONG!!!!!! SHARON CHOI!!!!!! Yes, I am screaming.

Fans have even made videos for Choi, celebrating her work this season.

THEY MADE AN EDIT FOR THE LADY TRANSLATOR ARE YALL INSANE

"She’s also so charismatic and charming from the interviews I’ve watched and how the Parasite cast and crew speak of her," 17-year-old fan Romina Estrada of Los Angeles told BuzzFeed News.

Estra, who tweets under the handle @rominamargie, made a video for Choi, saying she had new respect for translators everywhere.

"This is such a Gen-Z thing, especially on Stan Twitter, where if we see someone who’s talented and popular at the moment, we make fancams for them," she explained.

@365deux Periodt

Being a translator is not Choi's only job. She's studied film at college and is an aspiring director.

Bong told reporters in the press room at the Oscars that Choi was working on a script.

"She's writing a feature-length script," he said. "I'm so curious about it."

Bong Joon Ho says his translator Sharon Choi is writing a script: "I'm curious about it"

According to the Wrap, the script is about — what else? — awards season.

Choi, through Parasite's distributor, did not immediately return a request for comment. But as he and Choi walked the red carpet before Sunday's ceremony, Bong told E! he was grateful for her work — although, of course, it was Choi who spoke for him.

"It’s very embarrassing to translate,” she said, “but he said that thanks to me, this campaign has been a smooth journey."

