Natalie Portman Wore A Cape To The Oscars Embroidered With Names Of Snubbed Women Directors

As movie stars arrived for Sunday's Oscars ceremony in Hollywood, one actor used the red carpet to call out the Academy for yet another year nominating only men in the Best Director category.

Natalie Portman wore a black and gold dress accompanied by a black cape that was embroidered with the names of women directors who didn't get a nod in the top directing category.

Some of the names on Portman's cape included Lorene Scafaria, the director of Hustlers; Lulu Wang, who made The Farewell; and Greta Gerwig, who had been tipped to get a nomination for Little Women, but didn't make the final cut.



"I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way," she told the Los Angeles Times on the red carpet.