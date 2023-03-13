Fans Were Shocked That "Triangle Of Sadness" Star Charlbi Dean Was Excluded From The Oscars’ In Memoriam Segment

The Academy Awards were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles, where Everything Everywhere All at Once won big .

But as is often the case , Oscar producers are facing backlash for who they chose to include and exclude from the annual In Memoriam segment, which pays tribute to the film industry professionals who died in the past year.

This year, though, the producers failed to include one of the key stars of Triangle of Sadness, one of the 10 movies that competed for the Best Picture prize.