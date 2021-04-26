 Skip To Content
Here Are The Winners At The Weirdest Oscars Ever

The Academy Awards are being held at a Los Angeles train station to allow for better social distancing. This list of winners will be updated throughout the night.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 25, 2021, at 9:11 p.m. ET

Posted on April 25, 2021, at 8:12 p.m. ET

Best Live-Action Short Film

Netflix

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best Achievement in Sound

Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

WINNER: Sound of Metal

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Director

Joshua Richards/20th Century Studios

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Costume Design

David Lee/Netflix

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

David Lee / Netflix

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Pictures

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

Samuel Goldwyn

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics

WINNER: The Father

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Merie Weismiller Wallace / Merie Weismiller Wallace; SMPSP

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

