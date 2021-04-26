Here Are The Winners At The Weirdest Oscars Ever
The Academy Awards are being held at a Los Angeles train station to allow for better social distancing. This list of winners will be updated throughout the night.
Best Live-Action Short Film
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best Achievement in Sound
WINNER: Sound of Metal
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Director
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: The Father
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Promising Young Woman
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
