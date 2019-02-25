 Skip To Content
Here Are The Oscar Winners At The 2019 Academy Awards

This post will be updated throughout the night as more winners are announced!

Posted on February 24, 2019, at 8:16 p.m. ET

Makeup and Hairstyling

Annapurna Pictures

Documentary Feature

Jimmy Chin/National Geographic

Winner: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Supporting Actress

Annapurna Pictures

Winner: Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams — Vice

Marina de Tavira — Roma

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

