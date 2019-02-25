Here Are The Oscar Winners At The 2019 Academy Awards
Makeup and Hairstyling
Documentary Feature
Winner: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams — Vice
Marina de Tavira — Roma
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
