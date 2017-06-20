BuzzFeed News

Steve Bannon Says Sean Spicer Isn't Doing Press Briefings Because He "Got Fatter"

Steve Bannon Says Sean Spicer Isn't Doing Press Briefings Because He "Got Fatter"

By David Mack

Posted on June 20, 2017, at 11:14 a.m. ET

White House reporters are starting to get furious about the lack of on-camera press briefings by the Trump administration.

President Trump hasn't held a proper news conference by himself since February, and press secretary Sean Spicer has been doing more and more "off camera" briefings — even broadcasting live audio has been banned.

Trump has even suggested he might scrap the briefings altogether.

Spicer is now leading the search for his own replacement, according to Politico.

This all prompted a pretty incredible on-air rant from CNN's Jim Acosta on Monday, accusing the White House of "stonewalling the news media."

"I don't know why everyone is going along with this." @Acosta says maybe reporters should have skipped Spicer gaggle https://t.co/hsOtOJC6a0
Brian Stelter @brianstelter

"I don't know why everyone is going along with this." @Acosta says maybe reporters should have skipped Spicer gaggle https://t.co/hsOtOJC6a0

In a piece for The Atlantic entitled "The White House Press Briefing Is Slowly Dying," former BuzzFeed News reporter Rosie Gray asked senior adviser Steve Bannon why Spicer wasn't appearing on camera as much.

Bannon responded via text message: "Sean got fatter."

Bannon's wry quip had people searching for some catty comparisons.

The quip also recalled that time Trump went after a Miss Universe winner for putting on weight.

What a time to be alive.

Chelsea Clinton was not amused, however.

Critics said she needed to lighten up, but Clinton wasn't having it.

After Gray's Atlantic story went live, however, the White House announced Spicer would indeed be holding an on-camera briefing on Tuesday.

