Ye Olde Tale Of Trump, Twitter, And The Witch's Curse

Gather round, one and all, for a cautionary fairy tale of hubris, irony, and old tweets.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 15, 2021, at 1:48 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed News; Original illustration by Arthur Rackham in The Ingoldsby Legends

Many moons ago, in a dark and distant wood, a young princeling came across a weary traveler.

“Hark, sire!” called the traveler from beneath tattered robes. “Might I sip from your goatskin flask? I am parched and require aid.”

“Never,” replied the vain princeling.

Suddenly, the mysterious traveler shed their cloak to reveal themself as a powerful and ancient witch.

“You, sir, denied me grace when I requested it,” said the witch. “For that, I will curse you.”

“Your curse,” muttered the witch, “is that as events transpire in your life, they will frequently look ironic due to things you yourself will have previously written on a digital microblogging service that allows for text of up to 140 characters but which will later be expanded to 280. As you go through life, mostly getting everything you desire, people will compare things you have said and done with things you have previously written that will now seem ridiculous in hindsight. They will say, ad infinitum, ‘There’s always a tweet!’ or ‘How is there always a tweet?!’ or some such variation. This will not affect you in any meaningful way, as you are mostly oblivious to shame and self-awareness, but it will give a small subset of people some brief amusement in dark times. Really, I suppose, the curse is more on them than it is on you, but you get the general idea. You’ll eventually be banned from the platform, but it will really feel like a theme for four years or so.”

Confused, the young princeling continued on his way, not aware the witch’s curse was just beginning...

“Donald Trump Bubble Burst by Ted Cruz Win in Iowa Caucus”

A Trump tweet reads, &quot;No one remembers who came in second.&quot; - Walter Hagen
Twitter / Factbase / Via factba.se

“Donald Trump Visited the Golf Course for the 306th Time as President”

A Trump tweet reads, President Obama played golf yesterday???
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“With 200K Dead, Trump Spews Lies Then Golfs for the 298th Time During His Presidency”

A Trump tweet reads, We pay for Obama&#x27;s travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Went Golfing 25 Times as a Virus Swept Across the US and Killed Over 200,000 Americans”

A Trump tweet reads, Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Heads to His New Jersey Golf Club for 17-Day ‘Working Vacation’”

A Trump tweet reads, @BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha&#x27;s Vineyard. Nice work ethic.
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“First Lady Melania Trump Forgoes Headscarf in Saudi Arabia”

A Trump tweet reads, Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Awkwardly Drank Bottled Water With Two Hands On Live TV And People Lost It”

Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Majority of Americans Blame Trump for the Shutdown”

A Trump tweet reads, My sense is that people are far angrier at the President than they are at Congress re the shutdown -- an interesting turn!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Called Omarosa A ‘Lowlife’ After She Claims In A New Book That He Used The N-Word”

Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“On Trump’s Calendar, Just 17 Intelligence Briefings in 85 Days”

A Trump tweet reads, Obama has missed 58% of his intelligence briefings. But our president does make 100% of his fundraisers
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Report: Trump Doesn’t Read His Written Intelligence Briefs”

A Trump tweet reads, Fact -- Obama does not read his intelligence briefings nor does he get briefed in person by the CIA or DOD. Too busy I guess!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Strikes Syria”

A Trump tweet reads, AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN &amp; FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Lawmakers Rip Trump for Not Seeking Congressional Approval for Syria Strikes”

A Trump tweet reads, The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Tillerson Reportedly Called Trump a ‘Fucking Moron’ After He Called for a 10x Increase in the Country’s Nukes”

A Trump tweet reads, &quot;An interesting cartoon that is circulating.&quot; The cartoon shows the Framers of the constitution and has the caption, &quot;I keep thinking we should include something in the constitution in case people elect a fucking moron.&quot;
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“UN Members Laugh at Trump After Claim His Administration Has ‘Accomplished More Than Almost Any in US History’”

A Trump tweet reads, We need a President who isn&#x27;t a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Why Trump Didn’t Build the Wall When Republicans Controlled Congress”

A Trump tweet reads, Obama&#x27;s complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda are BS since he had full control for two years. He can never take responsibility
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Says Any NFL Player Who Sits During Anthem Is ‘Son of a Bitch’ and Should Be Fired”

A Trump tweet reads, Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don&#x27;t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Paid $750 in Federal Income Taxes in 2017. Here’s the Math.”

Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Probably Paid Less in Federal Income Tax Than Average Middle-Class American”

A Trump tweet reads, @conservativeJT: @bluejoni @realDonaldTrump Trump is an American that will pay more taxes in one year than you pay in your entire life
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Tries on a Fourth Chief of Staff in the Middle of a Devastating Crisis”

A Trump tweet reads, 3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President: Part of the reason why @BarackObama can&#x27;t manage to pass his agenda
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Coronavirus in N.Y.: Manhattan Woman Is First Confirmed Case in State”

A Trump tweet reads, Ebola has been confirmed in N.Y.C., with officials frantically trying to find all of the people and things he had contact with. Obama&#x27;s fault
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Demands States ‘LIBERATE’ After He Issues New Coronavirus Guidelines and Protests Pop Up”

A Trump tweet reads, All the governors are already backing off of the Ebola quarantines. Bad decision that will lead to more mayhem.
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“G20 Meets on Coronavirus as Trump Makes 298th Golf Trip of Presidency”

A Trump tweet reads, President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“‘I Don’t Take Responsibility at All’: Trump Deflects Blame for Coronavirus Testing Fumble”

A Trump tweet reads, President Obama has a personal responsibility to visit &amp; embrace all people in the US who contract Ebola!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Is Trying to Kick Out Foreign Students Amid the Pandemic”

A Trump tweet reads, When foreigners attend our great colleges &amp; want to stay in the U.S., they should not be thrown out of our country
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Biden’s 306 Electoral College Votes Make His Victory Official”

A Trump tweet has a picture of him with staffers giving a thumbs up on Air Force One and reads, Congratulations to all of the &quot;DEPLORABLES&quot; and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“As Donald Trump Refuses to Concede, America Is Caught Between Crisis and Confusion”

A Trump tweet reads, Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: &quot;In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity.&quot; So true!
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Trump Has Become The First President Ever To Be Impeached Twice, This Time For Inciting A Deadly Insurrection”

A Trump tweet reads, Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se

“Hilaria Baldwin Speaks Out Amid Accusations She Faked Being Spanish”

A Trump tweet reads, Congrats to Alec Baldwin, his new wife will be great for him and a gem
Twitter/Factbase / Via factba.se


