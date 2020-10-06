 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Jail Guards Have Been Charged For Allegedly Forcing Inmates To Listen To "Baby Shark" For Hours

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Jail Guards Have Been Charged For Allegedly Forcing Inmates To Listen To "Baby Shark" For Hours

"The playing of the music was said to be a joke" between the guards, according to investigators.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 6, 2020, at 12:40 p.m. ET

Posted on October 6, 2020, at 12:16 p.m. ET

A sign at the entrance to the jail reads &quot;Oklahoma County Detention Center&quot;
Sue Ogrocki / AP

Two former Oklahoma County jail guards and their supervisor were charged Monday with cruelty to prisoner offenses for allegedly forcing inmates to stand for hours while listening to the children's song "Baby Shark."

In November and December last year, Christian Miles and Greg Butler Jr., both 21, forced four inmates to stand alone in rooms handcuffed to a wall at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City while they had to listen to the song on repeat, according to probable cause affidavits provided to BuzzFeed News.

At least two of the inmates were forced to stand for about two hours.

The song was put "on a loop to play repetitively aloud...thus putting undue emotional stress on the inmates who were most likely already suffering from physical stressors," investigators wrote.

"The playing of the music was said to be a joke" between the guards, according to the investigators.

The guards were said to be trying to discipline the inmates and "teach them a lesson."

Music played on repeat for hours is a form of psychological torture and was used by CIA agents during the George W. Bush administration, according to a 2014 Senate Intelligence Committee report.

&quot;Baby Shark&quot; toys
Leon Neal / Getty Images

Christopher Hendershott, 50, was the guards' shift commander and was allegedly aware of the guards' practice, as well as numerous inmate complaints against them. He failed to conduct any investigation or discipline the pair, according to the affidavit.

The trio have been charged with the misdemeanor offenses of cruelty to prisoners, corporal punishment to an inmate, and conspiracy.

No attorneys were listed for the three in online court records.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the guards were removed from having contact with inmates when officials learned of the allegations last December.

All three guards either voluntarily left the department during the investigation.

"We don't tolerate it," Sheriff P.D. Taylor told the Oklahoman newspaper, which was first to report the charges. "We always did an excellent job policing ourselves."

BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT