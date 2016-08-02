Obama Calls On GOP To Rescind Trump Endorsements After Khan Controversy

"There has to be a point at which you say, 'This is not somebody I can support for president of the United States.'"

President Barack Obama on Tuesday called on prominent Republicans to withdraw their endorsements for Donald Trump in the wake of his comments attacking the family of a dead Muslim soldier, describing the GOP nominee as "unfit to serve as president."

Speaking at the White House alongside Singapore's prime minister, Obama was asked about the Republican nominee's continued comments against the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2004. Trump implied the captain's mother did not speak at the Democratic National Convention because she is Muslim and that the dead soldier's father is "bothered" by Trump's plans to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States.

"Yes. I think the Republican nominee is unfit to serve as president. I said so last week, and he keeps proving it," Obama said, citing the Khan comments, as well as Trump's apparent ignorance on Russia's involvement in Ukraine's civil war.

Sen. John McCain and a host of prominent Republicans have condemned or distanced themselves from Trump's comments, but so far none have withdrawn their endorsements.

"If you are repeatedly having to say in very strong terms that what he has said is unacceptable, why are you still endorsing him?" Obama asked. "What does this say about your party that this is your standard-bearer? This isn't a situation where you have an episodic gaffe. This is daily and weekly where they are distancing themselves from statements he's making.



"There has to be a point at which you say, 'This is not somebody I can support for president of the United States, even if he purports to be a member of my party.'

"The fact that that has not yet happened makes some of these denunciations ring hollow," he said.