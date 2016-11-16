Obama Is Honoring A Bunch Of Your Favorite Celebs With The Presidential Medal Of Freedom
You get a medal! You get a medal! Everybody gets a medal!
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the US and is awarded annually to people who've made significant contributions to the country.
On Wednesday, the White House announced the names of the 21 people President Barack Obama has decided to honor with his last round of medals.
It's a LONG list.
"From scientists, philanthropists, and public servants to activists, athletes, and artists, these 21 individuals have helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way," Obama said in a statement.
Here's who will be honored at the Nov. 22 ceremony at the White House:
1. TV host and LGBT activist Ellen DeGeneres
2. Former NBA star and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
3. Actor Robert De Niro
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates
5. Singer and entertainment icon Diana Ross
6. Actor (and America's dad) Tom Hanks
7. The Boss, Bruce Springsteen
ADVERTISEMENT
8. Actress Cicely Tyson
9. NBA legend Michael Jordan
10. Actor and director Robert Redford
11. Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels
ADVERTISEMENT
12. Architect Frank Gehry
13. Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully
The president is also honoring a few other incredible people, whose names you might not be as familiar with. They include:
14. Physicist and scientific advisor Richard Garwin
ADVERTISEMENT
15. Native American community leader Elouise Cobell
16. Artist and the designer of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial Maya Lin
17. Former NASA mathematician and computer scientist Margaret H. Hamilton
18. Computer programmer Rear Admiral Grace Hopper
ADVERTISEMENT
19. Lawyer and former FCC chairman Newt Minow
20. And President of Miami Dade College Eduardo Padrón
Congrats, all!
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.