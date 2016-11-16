Obama Is Honoring A Bunch Of Your Favorite Celebs With The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

You get a medal! You get a medal! Everybody gets a medal!

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the US and is awarded annually to people who've made significant contributions to the country.

On Wednesday, the White House announced the names of the 21 people President Barack Obama has decided to honor with his last round of medals.

It's a LONG list.

"From scientists, philanthropists, and public servants to activists, athletes, and artists, these 21 individuals have helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way," Obama said in a statement.

Here's who will be honored at the Nov. 22 ceremony at the White House: