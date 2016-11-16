BuzzFeed News

Obama Is Honoring A Bunch Of Your Favorite Celebs With The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

You get a medal! You get a medal! Everybody gets a medal!

By David Mack

Posted on November 16, 2016, at 3:36 p.m. ET

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the US and is awarded annually to people who've made significant contributions to the country.

On Wednesday, the White House announced the names of the 21 people President Barack Obama has decided to honor with his last round of medals.

It's a LONG list.

"From scientists, philanthropists, and public servants to activists, athletes, and artists, these 21 individuals have helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way," Obama said in a statement.

Here's who will be honored at the Nov. 22 ceremony at the White House:

1. TV host and LGBT activist Ellen DeGeneres

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

2. Former NBA star and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

3. Actor Robert De Niro

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
4. Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates

Scott Olson / Getty Images

5. Singer and entertainment icon Diana Ross

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

6. Actor (and America's dad) Tom Hanks

Darren Ornitz / Reuters

7. The Boss, Bruce Springsteen

Vincent West / Reuters
8. Actress Cicely Tyson

Fred Prouser / Reuters

9. NBA legend Michael Jordan

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

10. Actor and director Robert Redford

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

11. Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
12. Architect Frank Gehry

Benoit Tessier / Reuters

13. Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully

Harry How / Getty Images

The president is also honoring a few other incredible people, whose names you might not be as familiar with. They include:

14. Physicist and scientific advisor Richard Garwin

Gerald Herbert / AP

Garwin was presented with a National Medal of Science in 2003.

15. Native American community leader Elouise Cobell

Gerald Herbert / AP

Cobell died in 2011, but the medal will be awarded posthumously.

16. Artist and the designer of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial Maya Lin

Jackie Johnston / ASSOCIATED PRESS

17. Former NASA mathematician and computer scientist Margaret H. Hamilton

NASA / Via history.nasa.gov

18. Computer programmer Rear Admiral Grace Hopper

AP Photo

Hopper died in 1992, but the medal will be awarded posthumously.

19. Lawyer and former FCC chairman Newt Minow

Wikimedia Commons / Via en.wikipedia.org

20. And President of Miami Dade College Eduardo Padrón

State Department / Via en.wikipedia.org

Congrats, all!

