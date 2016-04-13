President Obama Gets To Watch "Game Of Thrones" Early Because, Duh, He's The President

Damn it feels good to be the president.

Perks of being president: controlling the world's most powerful army, having Air Force One at your disposal — and getting to find out if Jon Snow is dead or alive before the rest of us.

That's right, Obama has requested — and has received — advance screeners of Game of Thrones, according to the show's creators.

At Sunday's Hollywood premiere of the show's sixth season, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss revealed the president is a huge, demanding fan of the show.

"When the commander-in-chief says, 'I want to see advanced episodes,' what are you going to do?" Benioff said.

"It was a very strange moment," said Weiss. "He's the leader of the free world."