The Obamas' Faces While Reading A Story For Kids Are Just Incredible

politics

These guys really, really get into it.

By David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2016, at 11:37 a.m. ET

On Monday, the president and first lady welcomed families to the White House for their final Easter Egg Roll as first family.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Just as in years past, the Obamas treated the kids present to a story, reading the iconic Maurice Sendak children's book Where the Wild Things Are.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

They...really got into it.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Their facial expressions were just incredible.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images
ICONIC.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Ah! Too scary!

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

😱😱😱😱

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

This last one is already coming in handy on Twitter.

when ya hear who is running in the 2016 presidential election
kelly cohen @politiCOHEN_

when ya hear who is running in the 2016 presidential election

As usual, spare a thought for the Obama girls being embarrassed by their folks.

Pool / Getty Images

"Plz stop."

Pool / Getty Images

PEACE OUT.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP
