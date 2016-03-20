Obama Meets Cuban President Raúl Castro During Historic Visit

Obama's visit to the Communist nation is the first by a sitting U.S. president in 88 years.

During the meeting, the two presidents are set to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including progress made on normalizing relations and to review areas where Obama's visit can be used to accelerate efforts, according to Ben Rhodes, the White House Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications & Speechwriting.

In a Facebook post Monday, Obama said it was "humbling" to be the first U.S. president to visit Cuba in nearly 90 years and that he was there to "extend the hand of friendship to the Cuban people."

Obama landed in Cuba on Sunday afternoon, in the historic visit that comes amid warmer relations between the two former Cold War foes.

Air Force One, carrying the president and his family, landed in Havana at 4:19 p.m. ET.

The family then descended the plane's stairs, where Obama set foot on Cuban soil, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so since 1928.

¿Que bolá Cuba? Just touched down here, looking forward to meeting and hearing directly from the Cuban people.

"What's up, Cuba?" Obama tweeted upon landing, using Cuban slang to ask, "What's up?"

Obama will not meet with former leader Fidel Castro, the current president's brother and the revolutionary strongman who led Cuba from 1959-2008. Obama will also meet with Cuban entrepreneurs and members of the country's civil society. He will address the Cuban people directly during a speech on Tuesday.

They will attend a state dinner, as well as a Major League Baseball exhibition game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cuba's national team.

Dozens of U.S. lawmakers and business leaders have joined Obama on the trip, which is the first by a sitting U.S. president to Cuba since Calvin Coolidge visited 88 years ago.

Starwood executives announced they signed a deal to bring three new hotels to the island becoming the first to enter the hotel market there in 60 years. Airbnb and Marriott Hotels were also cleared do business in Cuba. Marriott President and Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson is traveling with U.S. Commerce Secretary Pritzker during the President's visit to Cuba