Woman Arrested For Allegedly Making Up Story Of NY Subway Attack By Trump Supporters

Yasmin Seweid told police three men tried to remove her hijab while shouting, "Donald Trump!" She was arrested Wednesday for allegedly filing a false report.

A woman who told police she was attacked by drunk Donald Trump supporters while riding the New York City subway was arrested Wednesday for allegedly fabricating the entire incident, authorities said.

Yasmin Seweid, 18, told police and the New York Daily News that she was harassed by three drunk white men who shouted the president-elect's name while attempting to remove her hijab on Dec. 1.

“Look, it’s a fucking terrorist,” she alleged they said in a Facebook post. “Get the hell out of the country!” (Her entire Facebook account has since been deleted.)

The Brooklyn-born woman also alleged that no other commuters came to her aid.

“Trump America is real and I witnessed it first hand last night! What a traumatizing night,” she wrote.

Police had said they were investigating the incident, and on Wednesday an NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Seweid had been arrested for obstructing government administration and reporting a false incident.

Sources told DNAinfo New York that officers had spent "significant NYPD resources" trying to verify Seweid's story but could not locate witnesses or video of the incident.

The woman reportedly recanted her story on Tuesday, DNAinfo reported, allegedly saying she made up the story because of family problems.

In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Yasmin Seweid's sister, Sara, wrote that she is not "excusing" what her sister did and that she was "horrified" after learning about her sister's lie. But she also lashed out at the NYPD for "leaking private information." The NYPD doesn't care about us and our safety. Never did," she wrote.