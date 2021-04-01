A Photographer Captured The Moment A 98-Year-Old Nursing Home Resident Got To See Her Family After A Year Apart

Staffer Laura Iijima-Schergen guides Yoshia Uomoto, 98, back to her room at Nikkei Manor in Seattle on Tuesday.

It's been a long year for the Uomoto family.

As the coronavirus pandemic raged, nursing homes around the world shut themselves off to visitors in order to protect their vulnerable residents.

That meant that for over a year, Mark Uomoto couldn't see his 98-year-old mom, Yoshia, in person at her Seattle nursing home except through a window.

"It was hard. She was kind of isolated," Mark told BuzzFeed News. "When I saw her through the window, she was just happy to see me and I was happy to see her, but with her being hard of hearing, it was hard to talk."

Yoshia lives at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily designed for Japanese Americans. It shut its doors to visitors on March 23, 2020. The tight restrictions helped ensure no residents contracted COVID-19, according to executive director Theresa McLaughlin, but it's still been tough.

"The pandemic has taken an enormous toll on our staff and residents,” McLaughlin said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Residents there have now all been fully vaccinated, so as of Monday staff have been allowing families to visit with their loved ones, as long as they still wear masks as a precaution.

Mark, who is also fully vaccinated, said he was surprised on Tuesday when he was informed he'd finally be able to visit his mom in person. "I said, 'Yeah! Let's do it!'" he recalled.

When he arrived, he was told that Lindsey Wasson, a photographer with Reuters, would be on hand to capture their reunion.

Meanwhile, a staff member escorted Yoshia back to her room and told her to prepare for a surprise.