NSA Contractor Arrested Over Alleged Theft Of Top Secret Material

A security contractor working for the National Security Agency was arrested in August in connection with the possible theft of classified computer codes, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Harold T. Martin III, 51, of Maryland worked for the same private firm as NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. He was arrested on Aug. 27, the Department of Justice said.

Martin has been charged with “theft of government property” and “unauthorized removal or retention of classified material or documents or material by a government employee or contractor,” according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 29.

If found guilty of both charges, he faces up to 11 years in prison.

It was unclear if the documents Martin took were related to a number of NSA exploits and hacking tools put up for auction in August by a group calling itself The Shadow Brokers. The group said it would sell the NSA secrets to the highest bidder in an online auction, and they expected to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in bids.

Martin was an employee of Booz Allen Hamilton, the consulting firm where Snowden was employed before he shared classified material regarding top secret government surveillance programs with the media.

"When Booz Allen learned of the arrest of one of its employees by the FBI, we immediately reached out to the authorities to offer our total cooperation with the investigation, and we fired the employee," the company said in a statement. "We continue to cooperate fully with the government on its investigation into this serious matter."

The FBI alleged Martin stole classified information and kept it without authorization at his residence.

“As part of duties while working at the United States government office, Martin had a top secret national security clearance and the ability to access United States government property that was not permitted to be removed from authorized locations without authorization,” read the criminal complaint prepared by FBI Special Agent Jeremy Bucalo. “That property included classified information of the United States.”

According to the complaint, investigators conducted a search of Martin’s Glen Burnie, Maryland, residence on Aug. 27 and found “hard copy documents and digital information stored on various devices and removable digital media.”