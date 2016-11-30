No Charges For Cop Who Fatally Shot Keith Lamont Scott

A North Carolina district attorney said Officer Brentley Vinson's use of deadly force was lawful. Scott's September death in Charlotte prompted days of protests in the city.

Officials in North Carolina on Wednesday declined to press charges against the police officer who fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott, whose death prompted widespread protests in Charlotte.

Scott was fatally shot by Officer Brentley Vinson on Sept. 20 while he was exiting his vehicle outside of an apartment complex. Police said the 43-year-old was holding a handgun, and that he ignored commands to drop it. His family had said that he was holding a book, but officers said they only recovered a handgun at the scene.

In a lengthy press conference on Wednesday in which he meticulously laid out the details of the investigation, Andrew Murray, the Mecklenburg County district attorney, said Vinson's use of deadly force was lawful because he feared for his life.

"After a thorough review and given the totality of the circumstances and credible evidence in this case, it is my opinion that Officer Vinson acted lawfully when he shot Mr. Scott," Murray told reporters.

Vinson and his partner had been participating in a surveillance operation for an unrelated case in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex when Scott parked his vehicle close to the police van. The officers observed him roll marijuana, but only became concerned when they saw him holding a gun, Murray said. Although North Carolina is an open-carry state, the pair sought back-up from other officers before trying to arrest Scott.

Murray said officers who approached Scott later described him as having "a blank stare as if he was in a trance-like state" — behavior he said was consistent with a medication prescribed to Scott.

Video from a police dash cam showed Scott getting out of his SUV as police had their guns drawn. The video does not show what Scott was holding in his hands, as he slowly moved backward and was shot four times. He was struck in the wrist, abdomen, and rear shoulder.

Murray said Scott's DNA and fingerprints were found on the slide and grip of a gun recovered at the scene. The Colt .380 semi-automatic handgun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

"We cannot know what Mr. Scott's intentions or reasoning were that day," Murray said. "Officer Vinson could not know that at the time. What he saw was a man who had drawn a gun when confronted by police, exited a vehicle with a gun in hand, and failed to comply with officers who commanded him at least 10 times to put the gun down."