"The Newsroom" Star Thomas Sadoski Said The Show Would Be Too "Insane" Today

Before he landed the role of the mayor of Los Angeles in the new CBS drama Tommy opposite Edie Falco, Thomas Sadoski was best known to TV viewers for his role on HBO's The Newsroom.

Sadoski played the blunt producer Don Keefer across the three seasons of the Aaron Sorkin–created drama, which followed reporters in a fictional network TV newsroom as they made sense of real-world events like the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden.

But the actor told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Tuesday he is convinced the show could never work in today's news cycle.

"How would it play now? I mean, honestly, if we would take the reality of our news cycle now and we would have pitched it to HBO, HBO would've been like, 'Alright, tone it down,'" he joked.

He added, "The network notes on that would be insane. No one would believe that a hackneyed non-Emmy-winning reality show host would become president of the United States and have the nuclear football at his disposal, and yet here we are."