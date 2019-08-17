A News Anchor And A Pilot Were Killed In A Plane Crash While Filming A TV Segment

A TV reporter and a pilot were killed Friday when the small plane in which they were traveling to film a news segment crashed in New Orleans, authorities said.

FOX8 journalist Nancy Parker, 53, and pilot Franklin Augustus, 69, were the only people on board the aircraft when it came down in a field near New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Lynn Lunsford, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News in an email that the "Pitts S-2B aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances, approximately one-half mile south" of the airport. (Pitts special aircraft are light planes frequently used by stunt pilots to perform aerobatic maneuvers.)

City officials said the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. local time and that police and paramedics attended the scene. Fire crews also responded to the crash where they "briefly battled a small fire."

National Transportation Safety Board officials will now investigate the crash, Lunsford said.

According to her her network, Parker had been on board the plane to film a segment with Augustus, who was part of a group that honored the Tuskegee Airmen, the black pilots who fought during World War II.