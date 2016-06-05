New York Will Now Boycott Those Who Boycott Israel

Critics say people's right to free speech will be infringed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Sunday, commanding government agencies to divest funds from, and refuse to do business with, companies and groups participating in the Palestinian-backed boycott of Israel.

In what his office said was a national first, Cuomo's order directed the Commissioner of the Office of General Services to begin preparing a public list of groups that "participate in boycott, divestment, or sanctions ["BDS"] activity targeting Israel, either directly or through a parent or subsidiary."

State agencies and departments will then be required to divest money and assets from such groups and will be forbidden from investing in them in the future.

New York's legislature has previously considered similar bills, but Gov. Cuomo said an executive order was needed to take urgent action because "Israel is under attack."

“We cannot allow that to happen,” he said. “If you boycott against Israel, New York will boycott you.”

"This order sends the message that this state will do everything in its power to end this hateful, intolerant campaign," he said.