New York's Latest Coronavirus Sex Advice Basically Encourages Glory Holes And Zoom Orgies

Remember back in mid-March, right as the coronavirus pandemic was taking off in the United States, New York City officials issued some helpful advice on sex practices during the outbreak?

The guide, issued by the New York City Health Department, advised residents on "how to enjoy sex and avoid spreading COVID-19" by essentially sticking to masturbation and only having sex with people in your household, meaning your partner or consenting roommate (if that's the deal you have with them — not wise, IMHO!!!).



Well, get ready, you horny quarantinos, because the good folks at the health department are back, and they are feeling KINKY.

On Monday, the city updated its advisory, and among its new recommendations are masks, glory holes, and Zoom orgies.

"Wear a face covering or mask," advised health officials. "Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread."

"Make it a little kinky," they suggested before alluding to something that can only be construed as a glory hole. "Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact."