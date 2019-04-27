Mississippi's Flag Has Been Removed From A New Jersey Park Because Of Its Confederate Symbol

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered Friday that the Mississippi state flag be removed at a park near the Statue of Liberty because it prominently features the Confederate battle emblem.

“New Jersey’s strength is rooted in our diverse communities,” Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement announcing his decision to remove the flag at Liberty State Park. “The Confederate symbol displayed on the Mississippi state flag is reprehensible and does not reflect our values of inclusivity and equality."

Situated near Ellis and Liberty Islands, and with the Manhattan skyline as a backdrop, the park contains a section called Freedom Way which features flags from all 50 states.

But now, Mississippi's will be replaced by the stars and stripes of the American flag.

State Sen. Sandra Cunningham, whose district includes the park, was the lawmaker who asked Murphy to take action.



“The Confederate flag symbolizes an era of hate, violence, and division,” she said. “I thank Governor Murphy for his commitment to tolerance and equality and for the decision to remove this hateful symbol from Liberty State Park. Hate has no home in New Jersey.”

But the decision has angered some in Mississippi, including that state's Republican governor, Phil Bryant, who said he was "disappointed" by Murphy's actions.

“As I have repeatedly said, the voters of Mississippi should decide what the state flag is or is not," Bryant said.

