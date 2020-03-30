New Jersey Charged People Under Coronavirus Laws For Throwing Weddings, Parties — And Molotov Cocktails

A man walks his dogs on a street empty due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 23 in Hoboken, New Jersey.

A man hosting a house party where more than 30 guests were in attendance and filming videos to post on YouTube.

A rabbi hosting a party for 25 young students at the all-boys school where he is headmaster.

Four people holding weddings.

A woman who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at her boyfriend's house.

They're among the latest people in New Jersey to be charged, in some cases among other offenses, with violating the state's emergency orders designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Staying home and maintaining social distance is not just good advice to stay healthy — it’s the law," state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement Friday. "Make no mistake, we will do what it takes to keep our residents and police officers safe, and that means we won’t hesitate to file criminal charges against those who violate the emergency orders.”

As of Monday, New Jersey had the third-highest number of US deaths from COVID-19. More than 16,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As in many states, New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, signed executive orders on March 21 banning large gatherings and ordering nonessential businesses to close indefinitely.

But in a bid to try to get New Jerseyans to take the laws more seriously, authorities released a list of two dozen individuals charged with offenses related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

