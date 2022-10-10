Negroni? Sbagliato? With prosecco in it?

Now, my brain is fundamentally broken by virtue of having worked at BuzzFeed News for almost eight years, but it’s clear that I’m not the only one for whom D’Arcy’s answer — and its pitch-perfect delivery — has been ricocheting around the recesses of their mind for what feels like forever now.



On TikTok, people have been making the cocktail for themselves to try.

Hell, even the New York Times has gotten in on it.

Its virality seems to be pegged to HBO Max putting up the clip on its TikTok account on Oct. 1, where it’s since racked up more than 9.7 million views.

For a clip about drinking, the top comments on TikTok are definitely, well, thirsty.

“The way they said ‘with Prosecco in it’ made me melt😩,” one user wrote.

“They said Prosecco in the most seductive way possible,” another said.

“I don’t want to even say what happens to me when Emma says Sbagliato,” yet another wrote.

Of course, though, it’s more than just thirst.