The CDC Might Recommend Asymptomatic People Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Breaking Isolation

US health officials may again revise guidelines that recently shortened the isolation period for asymptomatic people with COVID-19 to also recommend they test negative for the virus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.



The guidance released by the CDC last week halved the number of days that people infected with the coronavirus who are not exhibiting symptoms need to isolate themselves from 10 days to 5, followed by five days of wearing a “well-fitting” mask in public.

But scientists told BuzzFeed News they were surprised and alarmed there was no recommendation that people produce a negative test prior to reentering public life. Some speculated it was because many Americans were struggling to obtain rapid antigen tests.

“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested. That is something that is now under consideration,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Sunday on ABC’s This Week. “The CDC is very well aware that there has been some pushback about that.”

“Looking at it again, there may be an option in that that testing could be a part of that and I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC,” he said.