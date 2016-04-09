The Navy SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Was Charged With A DUI

Robert O'Neill, who in 2014 began publicly claiming to have fired the shots that killed the al-Qaeda leader, was charged after refusing to take a blood alcohol test, officials said.

A U.S. Navy SEAL who claims to have fired the fatal shots that killed terrorist leader Osama bin Laden was arrested Friday on a drunken driving charge in Montana.

Robert O'Neill was arrested in his hometown of Butte after being found asleep in a running, parked car at a convenience store around 2:30 a.m. local time, county sheriff officials told the Associated Press.

"He was confused," Butte-Silver Bow County Undersheriff George Skuletich told the AP. "His actions were consistent with somebody who might be under the influence of something."

After failing a sobriety test, and refusing to perform others, O'Neill was taken to jail, where he refused to take a blood alcohol test, Skuletich said. He was then charged with the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.

A county jail representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News that O'Neill was released on a $685 bond around 4:18 a.m. local time.

In a statement to the AP via a public relations firm, O'Neill said he was innocent of the charge.

"The facts are that I took a prescribed sleep aid to help with long-standing severe insomnia," he said. "While the timing was bad and I highly regret this decision, I am innocent of the charge and have entered a plea of not guilty.

"I am confident I will soon be cleared of this matter."