Twitter Has Decided Trump's New Communications Director Is The Boneitis Guy From "Futurama"

news

Twitter Has Decided Trump's New Communications Director Is The Boneitis Guy From "Futurama"

"My only regret...is that I have...boneitis."

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 4:03 p.m. ET

This is Anthony Scaramucci. He's a hedge fund founder and the new communications director at Trump's White House.

A wealthy businessman with slick television skills (and a great head of hair), the president hired Scaramucci on Friday. Press secretary Sean Spicer then immediately resigned in protest.

This is "That Guy" from Futurama. He appeared in the Season 4 episode "Future Stock" after cryogenically freezing himself in the 1980s and waking up in the year 3002.

In the show, he has a made-up disease called "boneitis," which eventually cripples him because he's working so much he forgets to find a cure.

View this video on YouTube
Having boneitis is his only regret.

A high-powered smooth operator in a sharp suit, he was adept at corporate speak. For example, he taught Fry to say, "Don't you worry about blank. Let me worry about blank."

View this video on YouTube
He was also obsessed with "imagery," and was able to manipulate his way into taking over running Planet Express.

View this video on YouTube
He also liked to say, "Awesome. Awesome to the max."

View this video on YouTube
And he was a fan of the '80s song "Safety Dance."

View this video on YouTube
Anyway, after Scaramucci appeared at his first White House briefing on Friday, a lot of people began comparing the two.

Anyone notice that the White House hired the 80s guy from Futurama to be the new head of communications?… https://t.co/xABvPFIVNL
Ethan James @ethangroothuis

The tweets were awesome to the max.

My wife instantly new who the new press secretary reminded us of
Brock @SDCSeaOrg @brockwilbur

Maybe it was the suits?

Can someone explain how Anthony @Scaramucci and the Boneitis businessman from Futurama are THE SAME PERSON
Michael LeClerc @Mike_Leclerc

Or the hair?

I feel like we're living in a Futurama episode now
TWIABP&amp;IANLATD @twiabp

Or just the slick, can-do attitude?

Scaramucci is the 80s guy from Futurama
do it for her 🌹 @chivalress

Whatever it is, people began attributing Futurama quotes to Scaramucci.

"Don't you worry about blank, let me worry about blank." #Scaramucci #Futurama
Ethan James @ethangroothuis

@McJesse @Soapy_Wit_Tank "Don't you worry about collusion with the Russians, let ME worry about blank."
Jim Sans Frontières @RedJolt

And there were a LOT of boneitis jokes.

Anthony Scaramucci: WH Comms Director, future victim of boneitis
Large Adult FailORB @skaboomizzy

@LesserFrederick Excellent. Maybe Trumpcare can help find a cure for boneitis.
Baker Owens @tjpman

Anthony Scaramucci's only regret is that he has boneitis.
James Hesky @JamesHesky

@brockwilbur He needs to remember to find that cure for boneitis!
Jessica Pach @Sydira

I regret to inform you that our nation's new press secretary, Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci, has terminal boneitis
Snakes Eating Snakes @TheRealTeagle

Here's one Futurama quote that Scaramucci might consider adopting though:

View this video on YouTube
Watch out, Sean Spicer.

@McJesse "FANTASTIC! Now, the first order of business is to blame everything on the guy before me."
Jeremy Chopp @jeremychopp

