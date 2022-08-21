An 8-Year-Old Who Went Viral For His Hair Has Been Crowned USA Mullet Champion

Emmitt Bailey isn’t just a mullet champion — he’s the mullet champion.

The 8-year-old from Menomonie, Wisconsin, was announced Sunday as the winner in the kids division for the USA Mullet Championships, beating out 688 other young entrants and their flowing locks.

“It’s awesome,” Emmitt told BuzzFeed News of his win. “It’s cool that so many people tell you that you got sweet hair.”

The mullet competition has been running since 2020 and is the brainchild of Kevin Begola, the owner of Michigan menswear store Bridge Street Exchange in Fenton, which is northwest of Detroit. Begola said he started the event to have some fun and to celebrate the iconic ’80s hairstyle.

“You'll hear a lot of people say, ‘It's not just a haircut, it's a lifestyle,’ and I really do think that's part of it,” Begola told BuzzFeed News. “Most people with a mullet, obviously they can take the heat if people are kind of giving them crap about it, but I think we've kind of turned that corner.

“I do think the '90s country vibe is coming back hard right now,” he added.

In addition to the kids competition, the event features teen and adult categories, where judges and the public work to whittle down the entrants to a pool of just 25 finalists. Users online then get to crown the winner.