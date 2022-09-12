Mourners Have Been Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches For The Queen

As mourners in the UK leave tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials have made one small request: enough with the stuffed Paddington Bear toys and marmalade sandwiches.

As part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, the Queen starred in a sketch with the famous children's character that saw the pair enjoy tea together in Buckingham Palace.

In a joke about how the Queen would often carry a handbag wherever she went, the monarch pulled out a marmalade sandwich from her purse.