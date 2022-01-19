Marvel's “Moon Knight” Star Gaspard Ulliel Has Died In A Skiing Accident At 37

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident on Tuesday in the Alps. He was 37.

His death on Wednesday was confirmed to the Agence France-Presse news agency by his agent and to France 24 by his family.

Local outlet France Bleu reported that a preliminary investigation found he was the victim of a collision with another skier at the intersection of two runs at the La Rosière ski resort in the country's southeast.

He was reportedly taken to a hospital in Grenoble where he underwent an operation after suffering major head trauma. The other skier was not hospitalized.

Ulliel's fame was set to rise in the US this year thanks to a starring role in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, opposite Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Ulliel starred in the series, set to be released March 30, as the villainous art thief Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

The trailer for the Marvel series was released just two days ago.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel," a Disney spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."