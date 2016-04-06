Coal CEO Jailed For One Year Over Mine Explosion That Killed 29

Don Blankenship will also spend an additional year on supervised release in connection with the Upper Big Branch explosion in West Virginia in 2010.

A former coal company CEO was sentenced to one year in prison on Wednesday for conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 men were killed in an underground explosion in 2010.

Don Blankenship, former chief executive of Massey Energy, was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine over his role in the Upper Big Branch explosion, court records showed.

It's the first time in U.S. history that a mining CEO has been jailed for a workplace safety crime, Bloomberg reported.

“If ever a case cried out for the maximum sentence, this is it,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Ruby told the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Tuesday, prior to the sentencing.

"Breaking mine safety laws kills people. Breaking mine safety laws kills coal miners,” he said. “The defendant placed human lives in jeopardy.”

